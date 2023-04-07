NMU’s ‘Grease’ prepares to take the stage, shares the surprises you can expect

An electrifying performance you won’t want to miss as the theatre team heads into tech week.
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Theatre and Dance department is gearing up for its upcoming performance.

Director Paul Truckey and performer Annabelle Lesser joined Elizabeth Peterson to explain all the excitement you can look forward to.

Opening night for Grease is April 14 and will run until April 22nd

The performance will be at the Forest Roberts Theatre,

Tickets are on sale now: $17 for the general public, $12 for NMU faculty/staff, seniors, and military, $10 for students, and $5 for NMU students.

They can be purchased online at tickets.nmu.edu, by phone at 906-227-1032, or in person at any NMU Ticket outlet.

All theatre and dance majors and minors are invited to attend free of charge.

