MSU grad 1st woman to complete military jungle warfare training

OKINAWA, Japan (WILX) - A Midland native and U.S. Navy Sailor is the first woman to complete Jungle Warfare Training in Okinawa, Japan.

Information Systems Technician 1st Class Nicole Kazyak, 28, endured 455 hours of instruction covering everything from weapons and rope suspension techniques to combat tactics, jungle mobility and Marine scouting and patrolling skills.

“I didn’t know until after I arrived that I was the first woman to go through the course. There aren’t a lot of females doing infantry, so this was a learning experience for all of us.”

Kayzak, a Michigan State University graduate, joined the military in late 2017. On March 31, she completed the five-week program where teams are given minimal supplies to navigate 8,000 acres of dense jungles.

Kazyak earned her jump wings from the U.S. Army’s Airborne School in 2022, despite a tremendous fear of heights. “Every time I jump, I’m scared. But I feel like that’s not necessarily a bad thing. I feel like once you stop being scared, you should probably stop jumping. Because jumping out of a plane is not a normal thing to do in the first place.”

She said the experience came in handy during a rappelling course with a heart-stopping 75′ drop. “I was scared on that, too. But after a couple days of hooking yourself in and rappelling down, after 10-15 times you get a lot more comfortable with it, and it’s not as scary. It becomes a little more fun.”

Kazyak survived the training, but not without a major challenge from the outset. “For the first time in my life, I rolled my ankle — and it just happened to be on my first day in the jungle.” She pushed through with the help of on-site medics, ibuprofen, and the support of her teammates plus learning that she was the first female to attempt the course motivated her even more.

Commander, Lt. Col. Nathaniel R. Jones, said ”describing the team’s time in the jungle as “intense” would be an understatement.

Kayzak said “at one point, I was sitting there thinking, ‘I am not going to be able to do this.’ I kept asking myself, ‘Why did you volunteer to be here?’ We were all freezing and absolutely miserable.” The team wasn’t allowed to have light at their campsite for the bulk of their training. It was pitch black at night. “We’d hear the wildest sounds creeping up to our camp. It was so dark you couldn’t see anything.”

Kazyak said her team’s campsite washed out because of the constant rain. She relied heavily on her teammates. “Growing up, my mom always told me, ‘Be comfortable being uncomfortable.’ Because once you get comfortable, that means you’re not learning. And you learn the most out of those situations.”

Kazyak’s expertise managing the Navy’s global satellite telecommunications systems set her up for success during the comms phase of the jungle warfare training. “I was able to teach these Marines the ins and outs of telecommunications after they had just shown me the ropes of their life in infantry. We all speak in different languages based off our ratings in the military, so this was a cool opportunity to coach one another on our specialties.”

“At the end of the day, if a conflict does kick off, having a baseline knowledge of this terrain is going to be super beneficial. We’re going back and teaching the troops in our home units. There are so many factors out here: the terrain, the cold, the heat, the location. This is definitely the place to train. It’s just a completely different ballgame for sure.”

Kazyak and her teammates refused to give up, eating berries, ferns, and lots of ginger — while staying hydrated by filtering drinking water from ravines. She said “I lost about eight pounds while we were in the jungle, but gained it back once we were finally able to visit the chow hall.”

“You don’t have to be at the peak of everything; you just need to have the motivation and the willingness to actually move forward and complete your goal. I’m not the strongest or the fastest, but I know I can push myself enough to get through those crappy times. I think too many people get complacent and get so used to their day to day and they’re scared of change.”

Kazyak continues, “I just want to keep pushing and proving women can do anything and everything. I feel like we always have to work 10 times harder to prove ourselves. A lot of people don’t get the opportunities I’ve had, like becoming a jungle leader or going to Airborne School. I like to hold on to that. I’m grateful for it. It shows we can do the same things as the men.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.