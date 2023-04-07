Marquette Public Art Commission looking for mural artists

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With spring here, new artwork murals are coming that will soon be seen as you navigate your way through Marquette’s bike paths.

The Marquette Public Art Commission is seeking ideas for artists to design words on bike paths around Marquette. This project is called The Words to Live by Project. The words that are selected should help elicit positive change. The words will then be painted by the artist on the city-limit bike path. Five new locations have been added to the Holly Greer Bike Path, said city of Marquette Arts and Culture Manager Tiina Morin.

“This project is unique in that it connects language and artistic expression to our community, and it connects us for residents and visitors to further enjoy all the amenities our city has to offer,” said Morin.

The deadline is May 1st and if you want more information on how to apply, click here.

2023 Mural locations:

#1: 7th Street & Beacon House

#2: Hospital corridor & Beacon House

#3: Intersection of Bike Path & Center Street

#4: Kaufman Sports Complex

#5: S. Lakeshore Blvd. & E. Hampton St.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.