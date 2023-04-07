Marquette Holiday Inn to hold Easter brunch

Marquette Holiday Inn's banquet hall.
Marquette Holiday Inn's banquet hall.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Apr. 7, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Holiday Inn in Marquette is celebrating Easter with a banquet-style buffet.

The hotel will be hosting an Easter Brunch this Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Inn Marquette’s Food and Beverage Manager Justin Abbott said there will be a variety of food available.

“It’s a big buffet extravaganza, we’re going to have chef-carved roast beef and honey glazed ham,” said Abbott. “Items like scrambled eggs and bacon, french toast, a variety of deserts as well.”

The brunch will cost $29.95 for adults, $27.95 for seniors, and $25.95 for children.

Kids ten and under cost $2 dollars.

Seats are filling up fast so making reservations are strongly recommended.



