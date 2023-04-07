Marquette Habitat for Humanity dedicates 109th home

The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity has been impacting our community for 31 years. This home dedication went to Miranda Kramer.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 109th home today.

Potential homeowners go through an application process. If they are chosen, they have to do a minimum of 250 hours of work on the house along with the volunteers and crew.

The assistant director says their goal is to help eliminate housing poverty in our county.

“Our mission as an organization is to help eliminate poverty housing in Marquette County,” said Janna Fox, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity assistant director. “We do that through our 3 housing programs which is new construction - we build affordable new homes. We do home repairs; we have a whole home repair program as well as ramp installations.”

Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers and donations for their upcoming summer builds.

