Marquette based business receives Michigan Small Business of the Year award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -A small Marquette-based business is being awarded for cleaning up space.

Kall Morris Inc. (KMI) has won the Michigan Small Business of the Year award.

KMI specializes in cleaning space debris out of Earth’s orbit and is currently working with the Federal Government, the Air Force, and the Space Force.

Their goal is keeping the area around Earth clear of man-made junk.

KMI Co-Founder and Director of Operations Troy Morris, said that it’s important to keep Earth’s orbit clean for the sake of future projects.

“It’s something that a lot of us pulled together for informing congress, informing NASA, the general public, about the dangers of space debris,” said Morris. “And about how much opportunity we both have in space, and could lose if we don’t clean this up.”

KMI plans to open a permanent headquarters in the Masonic building in Marquette later this year.

They will also be working with the International Space Station to test new technology.

