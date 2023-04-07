Lakeshore Bike in Marquette highlights Grow With Us program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the days get warmer here in the UP, that means it’s almost mountain bike season.

Lakeshore Bike says that right now is a good time to buy a new bike in Marquette. Staff also said you can bring in your old bike and trade it in or get it fixed through their Grow With Us program.

Owner Matt Calcaterra said the program has been going strong for four years. Once a child outgrows their 12- to 16-inch bike, parents can trade in the old bike and get 100% of the original bike’s cost toward a new one.

Calcaterra said started this program started after he saw one too many kids on bikes that didn’t properly fit them.

“The idea was to get kids on quality bikes right from the start and be able to have those kids get on bikes that fit them better,” said Calcaterra. “Being in the bike business for as long as I’ve been, I’ve seen many kids on bikes that just don’t fit them.”

Calcaterra also believes that getting kids bikes will keep them active this spring and summer.

Lakeshore Bike Shop is located on 505 N Lakeshore Blvd in Marquette.

