Houghton County to hold pre-Easter celebrations with egg hunt, church vigil

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Easter is only two short days away, but some in Houghton County are holding special celebrations before the big day.

On Saturday, the city of Hancock is putting on its first official easter egg hunt.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Quincy Green, the community can take photos with the easter bunny and search for eggs.

There will even be an exclusive area for children four years and younger.

“This is a family fun Easter celebration that we’re having here on Quincy Green,” said City of Hancock’s Todd Gast. “So we’re asking everybody to come on out. Dress appropriately, because as you can see we have some snow in the background, but that’s not going to stop us from having an Easter egg hunt.”

There will be special golden eggs hidden among the others.

These contain tags that can be redeemed for special prizes such as gift certificates.

Once found, the finders can visit city hall to collect them.

“They’re donated from our local businesses,” continued Gast. “And we also have some extra special prizes as well.”

And in Houghton, the community of St. Albert the Great’s catholic university parish is preparing for its Easter Vigil Saturday evening.

“As Catholics, one of our major liturgies is our Easter Vigil,” said St. Albert the Great University Parish Associate Pastor Fr. Tom Merkel. “This is the night before Easter, on Holy Saturday, where we read through many of the scriptures, there’s a lot of singing, then we also receive those who want to be baptized into the church, and several people are being confirmed as well.”

A celebration will be held in the basement of the church following the vigil.

“The end of the Easter Vigil, so about midnight, we will be having a party to celebrate Easter and the end of Lent and entering into the joy of the resurrection,” added Merkel.

The vigil begins at 9 p.m.

