HOTplate Pottery and Clayworks hosts half-day Easter camp

Easter Kids Camp
Easter Kids Camp(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette kids got into the Easter spirit with an art class Friday.

The HOTplate Pottery and Clayworks hosted a half-day Easter camp. Parents dropped off their kids for three hours of spring and Easter-themed crafts. Kids painted pottery Easter eggs and duck portraits.

Organizers say kids are often some of the most creative artists.

“We love providing art projects for the kids,” said Melissa Sprouse, HOTplate Pottery and Clayworks owner. “It’s a ton of fun to work with them and they always make such really cool things.”

If you or your kids missed this class, there are still opportunities to paint pottery. Hotplate hosts a number of summer camps for kids. You can view the schedule and sign up here.

