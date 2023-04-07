Find Your Voice to host Language and Literacy Summer Camp

Language and Literacy Summer Camp
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is open for a literacy camp in the U.P. this summer.

Find Your Voice in Marquette is hosting Language and Literacy Summer Camp. It’s a four-week camp for kids going into preschool through fifth grade. You can sign up week by week or for all four weeks.

Kids will focus on vocabulary, story retelling and phonological awareness for three hours a day, three days a week, while enjoying fun camp activities. Organizers say this is an opportunity you should not pass on.

“This is a great opportunity for families to be able to have some additional, fun, different programming for their kids over the summer,” said Jen Bleckiner, Find Your Voice speech-language pathologist.

To sign up for camp, click here. If price is an issue, scholarships are available through the Michigan Council for Exceptional Children.

