Few showers on a mostly pleasant Easter weekend before big warm-up

Brushes of snow and rain before a warm stretch to spring up next week.
Brushes of snow and rain before a warm stretch to spring up next week.
Brushes of snow and rain before a warm stretch to spring up next week.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
View NWS alerts HERE.

High pressure builds in Upper Michigan Friday to set off a gradual warming trend into the Easter holiday weekend. Few disturbances in the flow brush the U.P. with snow showers early Saturday and later Sunday -- with periods of sunshine in-between.

The warmup ensues next week, with high temps climbing up 70-degree range for some Upper Michigan areas towards Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts; snow gradually diminishes west to east into Friday morning.

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then becoming mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 40s

Sunday, Easter: Mix of sunshine and pop-up rain showers in the afternoon; seasonably warm but windy

>Highs: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers early then gradually clearing towards afternoon

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 60

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; windy and warm

>Highs: 60

