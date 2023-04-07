Few showers on a mostly pleasant Easter weekend before big warm-up
Brushes of snow and rain before a warm stretch to spring up next week.
High pressure builds in Upper Michigan Friday to set off a gradual warming trend into the Easter holiday weekend. Few disturbances in the flow brush the U.P. with snow showers early Saturday and later Sunday -- with periods of sunshine in-between.
The warmup ensues next week, with high temps climbing up 70-degree range for some Upper Michigan areas towards Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts; snow gradually diminishes west to east into Friday morning.
>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then becoming mostly sunny; mild
>Highs: 40s
Sunday, Easter: Mix of sunshine and pop-up rain showers in the afternoon; seasonably warm but windy
>Highs: 50
Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers early then gradually clearing towards afternoon
>Highs: 40s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: 60
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: 70
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; windy and warm
>Highs: 60
