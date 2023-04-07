Festival of the Angry Bear returning to Ore Dock Brewing Co. April 15

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at the beer-making process ahead of the festival on episode 264
Festival of the angry bear
Festival of the angry bear(Annette Giachino)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of the Angry Bear is returning to the Ore Dock Brewing Co. next weekend for the tenth year.

Upper Michigan Today takes the show on the road to the brewery in Marquette for episode 264 to check out preparations for the festival.

UMT is live at Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson chat with Andrea Pernsteiner and Amanda Courchaine about what to expect at the festival.

22 beers will be on tap, seltzers will make their debuts, and non-alcoholic options will be available for those who don’t drink.

Ore Dock’s staff have stream-lined the standing-in-line process too with the sale of drink tickets.

Plus, you can fast-pass your entry into the festival by picking up your Angry Bear stein and tickets at the Brewery before April 15.

Baby Bear is also returning to the Children’s Museum on April 14.

UMT's Tia and Elizabeth talk to Ore Dock Brewing Co.'s Andrea and Amanda about all things Angry Bear.

Wes Pernsteiner gives a behind-the-scenes look at the beer-brewing process, though you won’t be able to try any of this stuff at Angry Bear as it still has to age.

Upper Michigan Today takes a behind-the-scenes look at Ore Dock Brewing Co.'s beer-brewing process.

In addition to 22 brews, seltzers, and NA options, Dia De Los Tacos and Burger Bus will be at the festival to make their season debuts!

Plus the all-new Disco Dogs by DIGS will be out for the first time ever.

Upper Michigan Today taste-tests brews you can find at the Festival of the Angry Bear.

Festival of the Angry Bear is happening inside and outside of the Ore Dock Brewing Co. on April 15 beginning at 3:00 p.m.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

