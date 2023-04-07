City of Negaunee & organizations partner to crowdfund for LaCombe Field

The LaCombe field has been sitting strong for nearly 90 years.
Lacombe Field.
Lacombe Field.(wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - LaCombe Field is located on Baldwin Avenue in Negaunee.

It has been an athletic staple of the community for nearly 90 years. Negaunee Historical Society President Roland Koski said LaCombe Field started as a city dump. He also said the field was behind the residence of Oscor Simo who lived on Mitchell Ave.

“That was the only house on Mitchell Ave, and he had an empty field in the back of his house,” said Koski. “I believe the Cleveland Cliffs purchased that property and they gave it to the Negaunee Public Schools.”

In November 1934, the field was used by the American Legion for their Kittenball league and the Negaunee native said in 1954, the Negaunee Softball Association was formed. His father Leonard “Cookie” Koski was the president, the field was renamed, and they had tons of volunteers.

“They put up a brand-new fence and dugouts and they redid the whole field, so it became Legion Diamond,” said Koski.

The retired postal service worker says on August 25, 1989, the field was renamed LaCombe Field. He said this renaming was in honor of Oral “Moose” LaCombe Jr., a World War I veteran.

“He was the so-called father of softball in Negaunee and other activities,” said Koski. “He did so much for softball in Negaunee and especially with the youth.”

Now, the city of Negaunee, the Negaunee Little League and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation have partnered to start a crowdfunding campaign. Koski said the fundraiser is trying to give both players and the community universal access to the field.

“Better seating, a better infield, better surroundings and to make this area so much better for the younger ones so they would want to go out there and play,” said Koski.

If the campaign reaches its $50,000 goal by June 3rd, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC. If you want to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Area Schools asks staff member to resign following complaint
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children
Abby Peterson poses with her stained glass artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Self-taught stained glass artist is a top seller at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
Renamed the Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center, the clinic will collaborate with Marshfield...
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates officially joins Marshfield Clinic Health System
storms
After morning wintry mix comes thunderstorms

Latest News

Hope mural.
Marquette Public Art Commission looking for mural artists
Blustery winds, lake effect snow before tapering off Friday
While construction is ongoing, travelers will need to take US-41 as a detour, including some...
MDOT replacement of Silver River Bridge to create significant Keweenaw detour
Innovate Marquette SmartZone office in Marquette
Innovate Marquette SmartZone continues to foster growth for new ideas