City of Negaunee & organizations partner to crowdfund for LaCombe Field

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - LaCombe Field is located on Baldwin Avenue in Negaunee.

It has been an athletic staple of the community for nearly 90 years. Negaunee Historical Society President Roland Koski said LaCombe Field started as a city dump. He also said the field was behind the residence of Oscor Simo who lived on Mitchell Ave.

“That was the only house on Mitchell Ave, and he had an empty field in the back of his house,” said Koski. “I believe the Cleveland Cliffs purchased that property and they gave it to the Negaunee Public Schools.”

In November 1934, the field was used by the American Legion for their Kittenball league and the Negaunee native said in 1954, the Negaunee Softball Association was formed. His father Leonard “Cookie” Koski was the president, the field was renamed, and they had tons of volunteers.

“They put up a brand-new fence and dugouts and they redid the whole field, so it became Legion Diamond,” said Koski.

The retired postal service worker says on August 25, 1989, the field was renamed LaCombe Field. He said this renaming was in honor of Oral “Moose” LaCombe Jr., a World War I veteran.

“He was the so-called father of softball in Negaunee and other activities,” said Koski. “He did so much for softball in Negaunee and especially with the youth.”

Now, the city of Negaunee, the Negaunee Little League and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation have partnered to start a crowdfunding campaign. Koski said the fundraiser is trying to give both players and the community universal access to the field.

“Better seating, a better infield, better surroundings and to make this area so much better for the younger ones so they would want to go out there and play,” said Koski.

If the campaign reaches its $50,000 goal by June 3rd, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC. If you want to donate, click here.

