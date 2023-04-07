Art Drop Shop and Studio celebrates 1 year anniversary

By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Art Drop Shop and Studio is celebrating their 1-year anniversary with a night of a thousand cranes.

There will be origami crane folding and decorating. This will be an open house fundraiser. All are welcome to attend and donations are encouraged.

The Art Drop co-owner says they chose this event to celebrate because, according to legend, if you make 1,000 paper cranes you are granted one wish.

“Our wish is to make sure that we are here,” said Joel Siegel, Art Drop Shop and Studio co-owner. “Staying in business for the greater Marquette area as a great resource for those who need art supplies, need a place to do art, want to come for our workshops, come for any of our other events and stuff like that.”

The fundraiser will be Friday, April 14 at the Art Drop Shop and Studio, located in the basement of the Masonic Building, from 5-10 p.m.

