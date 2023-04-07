Appeal denied for Ironwood man convicted of criminal sexual conduct

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.(Gogebic County Jail)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The appeal for an Ironwood man convicted of three separate counts of criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, has been denied.

Trent Perlich was convicted in July 2021 and sentenced to 25 to 50 years’ imprisonment for each conviction in October 2021.

Perlich filed an appeal claiming that “the prosecutor improperly vouched for the credibility of the victim and shifted the burden of proof to defendant during closing argument.”

According to court documents, Perlich’s charges stem from an incident in which he engaged in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old three separate times.

During the jury trial in Gogebic County Circuit Court, Perlich was allowed to leave the courtroom to go for lunch and did not return. The jury came back with a guilty verdict in his absence.

He was later located in Anderson, Wisconsin and brought back to Michigan for sentencing.

The State of Michigan Court of Appeals found that there was no error in the proceedings and affirmed Perlich’s conviction and sentencing.

