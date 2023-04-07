All-UP boys basketball awards announced

(WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association released its 2022-23 All-U.P. boys basketball teams on Friday, and the Division 4 State Champion Munising Mustangs won several top awards.

The Mustangs were named the Division 4 Team of the Year, Coach Terry Kienitz was Coach of the Year, and captain Kane Nebel was named Division Four Player of the Year and was named Mr. U.P. Basketball as the peninsula’s best overall player.

Nebel also landed on the Dream Team, along with Iron Mountain’s Oskar Kangas, Kingsford’s Nic Nora. Johnny Ingalls of St. Ignace, and Levi Frahm of Painsdale-Jefers.

The Division 1-3 Player of the Year was Kangas, and Mountaineer Coach Bucky Johnson was Coach of the Year. Iron Mountain shared D-3 Team of the Year honors with St. Ignace, and Kingsford was named the Division 1-2 Team of the Year.

Munising sophomore Trevor Nolan made the D-4 First Team.

2023 All-UP Boys Basketball Team

Major Awards

Mr. Basketball: Kane Nebel, Munising

Division 1-3 Player of the Year: Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain

Division 4 Player of the Year: Kane Nebel, Munising

Division 1-3 Coach of the Year: Bucky Johnson, Iron Mountain

Division 4 Coach of the Year: Terry Kienitz, Munising

Division 1-2 Team of the Year: Kingsford

Division 3 Team of the Year: St. Ignace, Iron Mountain

Division 4 Team of the Year: Munising

Dream Team

Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain, 6-5, So.

Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace, 6-0, Jr.

Levi Frahm, Jeffers, 6-1, Jr.

Nic Nora, Kingsford, 5-10, Sr.

Kane Nebel, Munising, 6-2, Sr.

Division 1-3 First Team

Trevor Theuerkauf, Menominee, 5-10, Jr.

Casey Bray, Escanaba, 6-0, Sr.

Gavin Saunders, Negaunee, 6-2, Jr.

Gavin Grondin, Kingsford, 5-11, So.

Jacob MacPhee, Marquette, 6-4, So.

Division 1-3 Second Team

Gerald Sampoll Torres, Iron Mountain, 5-10, So.

Jaxon Jurmu, Marquette, 5-10, So.

Andrew Niemi, Westwood, 6-4, Jr.

Shane Wallin, Escanaba, 6-0, Jr.

Mikko Salmi, Houghton, 6-0, Sr.

Mason Sager, Negaunee, 6-0, Sr.

Kaden Drossart, Bark River-Harris, 6-3, Sr.

Nate Koepp, Sault Ste. Marie, 6-1, Jr.

Joey Colavecchi, Iron Mountain, 6-1, Sr.

Caden Luoma, Ishpeming, 6-0, So.

Special Mention

Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace, 5-11, Sr.; Kaden Gibbs, Gladstone, 6-0, Jr.; Ty Jacobson, Negaunee, 6-2, So.; Drake Johnson, Gladstone, 6-4, Jr.; Jerzee Karki, Westwood, 6-0, Sr.; Ethan Marta, Westwood, 6-0, Fr.; Ethan McLean, St. Ignace, Jr.; Bryce Blixt, Manistique, 6-0, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Griffin Argall, Ishpeming, 5-10, Sr.; Eli Beal, Menominee, 5-10, Jr.; Tyler Black, Calumet; Gavin Downey, Negaunee, 6-3, Sr.; Cole Myllyla, Kingsford, 5-11, Sr.; Brayden Nelson, Calumet; Elijah Oberlin, West Iron County, 6-4, So.; AJ Prosser, Ishpeming, 6-3, Sr.; Max Scott, Sault Ste. Marie; Hunter Smith, Ishpeming, 5-9, Jr.; Alex Sundberg, Ishpeming, 5-9, Sr.; Wyatt Demers, Manistique, 6-2, Jr.

Division 4 First Team

Asher Garrison, Watersmeet, 5-10, Jr.

Luke Gorzinski, North Central, 5-10, Sr.

Alex Ortman, Norway, 6-2, Jr.

Trevor Nolan, Munising, 5-8, So.

Cam Peterson, Rudyard, 6-0, Jr.

Division 4 Second Team

Perry LeBlanc, Brimley, 6-0, Jr.

Connor Florenski, North Central, 6-3, Sr.

Brayden Altoft, Maplewood Baptist, 6-0, Sr.

Austin Gordon, Ewen-Trout Creek, 5-11, So.

Spencer Coldren, Stephenson, 5-9, Sr.

Carson Kienitz, Munising, 6-3, So.

Amos Norland, Dollar Bay, 6-2, Sr.

Felix Quevedo, Crystal Falls Forest Park, 5-7, Jr.

Matthew Schutz, Jeffers, Jr.

Shawn Gibbons, L’Anse, 6-1, Sr.

Gabe Popko, Lake Linden-Hubbell, 6-2, Jr.

Ashton Kunishige, Jeffers, Sr.

Special Mention

Rukus Betlewski, Ironwood, 5-10, Sr.; Kevin Giuliani, Forest Park, 6-2, So.; Owen Keenau, Stephenson, 5-9, So.; Tavin Larson, Jeffers; Trey Lynn, Brimley, 5-10, So.; Axton Ruotsala, Ironwood, 5-9, So.; Ian Sundling, Rapid River, 6-1, Sr.; Jack Dusseault, Munising, 6-3, So.; Kodey Goldi, Rapid River.

Honorable Mention

Aiden Boyd, Ironwood, 5-10, Sr.; Antonio DelFavero, Wakefield-Marenisco, Sr.; Easton Foucault, L’Anse, 5-10, Fr.; Dean Magaraggia, L’Anse, 5-10, Sr.; Michael Peterson, Norway, Sr.; Dylan Plunger, North Central, 6-2, Sr.; Ashton Wandesega, Carney-Nadeau; Mike Englund, Mid Peninsula, 6-0; Caleb Lofquist, Mid Peninsula; Shawn Metzger, Hannahville, 5-3, So.; Cully Trzeciak, Munising, 5-11, Sr.; Antonio Inglese, North Dickinson, 6-0, Jr..

