Women shine in leadership roles at Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County credit union will soon be led completely by women. The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) says half of U.S. credit unions have female CEOs.

Sarah Slagstead will be the new president and CEO starting May 1. Current president and CEO Wayne Johnson is retiring.

“It will be 17 years this year that I’ve been at the credit union. I started as a teller, and this is the last thing I haven’t done here. So, I’ve worked in every department,” said Slagstead.

Laena Iishiba is the new Vice President of Operations.

“I like numbers. So, I like to look them over and balance things. When things work out that’s when I get the happiest,” said Iishiba.

Debbie Dye worked at the credit union for 43 years and she’s been the vice president of member services for nearly a decade.

“I moved up through the ranks from teller to janitor to collections, loan officer, vice president. I’ve done almost everything, except bookkeeping,” said Dye.

CUNA says 51 percent of credit union CEOs are women, compared to three percent at banks. In both banks and credit unions, you’re more likely to find women in leadership at smaller institutions.

The women at Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union encourage every young girl to follow their dreams - no matter what it is.

“Nothing is impossible if you work hard to get where you want to be,” said Iishiba.

“I started right out of high school and I learned as I went. They can do it, too,” said Dye.

“Try it. Just try anything. Move to different departments and learn as much as you can because you never know, you could become the next president or CEO of the company you’re working at,” said Slagstead.

