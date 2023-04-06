Windy day followed by a gradual warming trend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The spring storm has lifted into Canada, but winds have strengthened behind it. Plan on a windy day with gusts ranging from 35-45 mph. The windiest conditions will be in the Keweenaw. Lake effect snow showers increase across the north amounts will be less than an inch for most, but the Keweenaw will have ranges of 1-3″. Otherwise, the pattern looks more quiet and unseasonably warm into next week with a pattern shift!

A strong low-pressure system

Today: Windy, colder with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low to mid 30s elsewhere

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Mid 30s, upper 30s south

Saturday: Light snow south in the morning. Then, partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid-40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for late-day rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s east, low 50s west

Monday: Morning light rain showers. Then, partly sunny

>Highs: Mid-50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 60s inland, 50s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

