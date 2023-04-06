Thursday marks Opening Day of baseball in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed April 6, 2023, as Opening Day in Michigan to celebrate the kickoff of the Detroit Tigers home game.

The Tigers have called Comerica Park home since April 11, 2000, and today marks the beginning of their 122nd season.

“The days are getting longer, the Oberon is flowing, and now, Opening Day is here,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Recently, I had the honor of helping the hardworking staff at Comerica Park prepare for Opening Day. I hope every Michigander attending or watching the game has a great, and safe day as the Tigers kick off their 122nd season. Let’s go, Tigers!”

Governor Whitmer joined Tigers Groundskeeper Heather Nabozny to prepare Comerica Park field for Opening Day. The Governor had the opportunity to drag the infield, drive the drag screen and place the brand-new bases onto the field. While her work on the field may be done for the season, Governor Whitmer looks forward to cheering the Tigers on to a successful season.

The Tigers face the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, the game can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit.

