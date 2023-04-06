St. Agnes Catholic Church looks ahead to Easter Sunday celebration

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron River church is looking ahead to Easter weekend.

Members of St. Agnes Catholic Church and students on spring break decorated Easter eggs on Wednesday. Those eggs will be featured at St. Agnes Catholic Church’s Annual Easter Dinner.

Organizer Marni Suliin started this event when she saw a need in the community seven years ago.

“Two other churches in town do the other holidays and Easter was the only one left other than Fourth of July and that was too hot for me,” Suliin said.

“So, all I did was ask, I went in and asked Father, we had Father Gregory Veneklase at that time, we asked him: ‘What do you think?’ and he said: ‘Run with it, see what happens.’”

The dinner will feature a buffet from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

But that’s not the only way people can receive meals.

“Right now, we have about 215 to be delivered and then we have about 40 on the list for takeout,” Suliin said.

“We deliver all around, to Bates, one guy takes to Crystal Falls, a few people in Crystal Falls, there’s a high rise apartments, I know we hit that, and a few other people.”

Suliin said this event is about supporting people, no matter their situation.

“You don’t know who’s out there that doesn’t have anything, or doesn’t have anybody,” Suliin said. “I know one year, one of the delivery people came up to and said: “Marni, they had a chair and a table, that was it, in their whole apartment,’ he was dumbfounded that there were people out there that live like that.”

Suliin added events like this don’t take much to get started.

“All you have to do is say: ‘Can it be done?’” Suliin said.

“All you have to do is ask: ‘What can I do?’ and it snowballs because that’s what happened here.”

The dinner will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Iron River on Easter Sunday.

Attendees do not need to register.

