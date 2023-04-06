Searching for solace among 58k names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Veterans from Illinois got the trip of a lifetime Thursday
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Of the more than 58 thousand names etched into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, veteran George Devers was only looking for one.

“I can’t find him yet. Names George Rice. He was my group chief. Flight Engineer. He was a great guy,” said George.

Nearly Seven decades ago, George and his brother Bill answered the call to action when the United States entered the Vietnam War.

“We was out drinking one night, and he said, we’re going to straighten that mess out. And we all volunteered next day,” remembers Bill.

George came to Washington to find his friend. After a long search, he found him, immortalized in the marble.

It’s a bittersweet moment, and a day he says he’ll never forget.

“We came in to the airport to say 200 people clapping for you. They didn’t do that back in the 60s. So it was tear jerking”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Area Schools asks staff member to resign following complaint
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children
Abby Peterson poses with her stained glass artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Self-taught stained glass artist is a top seller at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
storms
After morning wintry mix comes thunderstorms
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused
Great Lakes Recovery Center in Ishpeming
Great Lakes Recovery Centers open registration for annual run
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee House declines to expel 2nd Dem for gun protest
Chocolay Lions Club annual Easter hunt is Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Chocolay Lions Club gears up for Easter egg hunt
The clinic offers applied behavior analysis which provides therapy to individuals with autism...
NMU BEAR Center moves to new location