Queen City Ballet prepares for upcoming performance ‘Night at the Ballet’

Director Deborah Choszczyk and dancer Alina Soha join Pavlina Osta in studio to talk about the performance.
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lace up your pointe shoes and get ready for a ‘Night at the Ballet.’ The performance will feature Degas, Life of a Dancer, Paradise, & other surprises.

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time(s): 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Location: Kaufman Auditorium, Marquette, MI.

Advance Tickets are $9 for youth (18 & under), $15 adults, or an additional $2 at the door.

Tickets are available through the NMU Ticketing Box Office at 906-227-1032.

