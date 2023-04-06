Queen City Ballet prepares for upcoming performance ‘Night at the Ballet’
Director Deborah Choszczyk and dancer Alina Soha join Pavlina Osta in studio to talk about the performance.
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lace up your pointe shoes and get ready for a ‘Night at the Ballet.’ The performance will feature Degas, Life of a Dancer, Paradise, & other surprises.
Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
Time(s): 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Location: Kaufman Auditorium, Marquette, MI.
Advance Tickets are $9 for youth (18 & under), $15 adults, or an additional $2 at the door.
Tickets are available through the NMU Ticketing Box Office at 906-227-1032.
