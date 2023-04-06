‘Preventing Suicide in Michigan Men’ holds virtual suicide training

Virtual training taking place at the GLRC in Ishpeming.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The organization ‘Preventing Suicide in Michigan Men’ is partnering with Stanford University and the University of Michigan to provide free webinar training.

On Wednesday the West End Suicide Prevention had a watch party for one of their webinars at Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) in Ishpeming.

The goal of the event was to teach media all over Michigan how to report on suicide.

GLRC Community Relations and Marketing Director Amy Poirier said this training is important because the media has a big impact on how the community feels. She adds this is especially here in the U.P.

“I’ve had the media call me asking how to report something correctly and wanting to make sure that it’s done in a way that could impact the community in a positive way,” said Poirier. “I think that’s really helpful, and I think that’s a great thing that our media does.”

Poirier went on to say the suicide rates have gone down in 2023 compared to last year.

