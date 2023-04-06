Noel Navarro visits Negaunee Middle School for salamander migration presentation

Noel Navarro presents about blue-spotted salamander migration at Negaunee Middle School
Noel Navarro presents about blue-spotted salamander migration at Negaunee Middle School(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle schoolers in Negaunee heard a special presentation on Thursday.

TV6 meteorologist Noel Navarro visited Negaunee Middle School’s sixth-grade class. He talked about one of his favorite topics - blue-spotted salamander migration at Presque Isle. Kids learned where they can best see the critters, how the weather affects their migration, and how to watch the migration without disturbing them.

Students say they learned a lot from Noel.

“We learned about the blue-spotted salamander,” said Gabby Green, Negaunee Middle School sixth grader. “Where it lives, what it does, what it eats, and how to treat it right. And how to be aware of how to not hurt it or how to take care of it the best way we can.”

You can catch Noel Navarro on weeknights on your TV6 news.

