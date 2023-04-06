NMU BEAR Center moves to new location

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An educational resource and community service for children with autism has a new building.

NMU’s Behavior Education Assessment and Research Center (BEAR) moved to a new building on Presque Isle Avenue next to Rice Paddy.

The clinic offers applied behavior analysis which provides therapy to individuals with autism and other behavioral disorders. The new location has more treatment rooms and more space for sessions.

“This move has allowed us to greatly expand both our clinical offerings as far as the number of clients we are able to see, as well as having a much more sophisticated and refined space for implementing applied behavior analytic services,” BEAR Center Director Dr. Jacob Daar said.

If you are interested in learning more about the BEAR Center visit its website.

