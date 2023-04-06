MDOT replacement of Silver River Bridge to create significant Keweenaw detour

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Located on Highway M-26, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is planning to start the removal of the Silver River Bridge outside of Eagle Harbor, as well as constructing its replacement.

One of the culvert’s stone retaining walls has deteriorated and tilted, leaving the bridge with only one lane open since 2021.

It is a roughly $2,900,000 project covered by state bridge funding.

MDOT is hoping to begin the project by the end of April.

“This is a project that we want to get done quickly, this year, expedited,” said MDOT Communications Representative Dan Weingarten. “Because the road will have to be closed during construction.”

The new bridge is estimated to take ten weeks to complete and will be a modern concrete beam bridge with no culverts.

“The roadway on the new bridge will also be wider,” continued Weingarten. “So, there will be 12-foot lanes for traffic and 8-foot shoulders, and that should provide more space for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross the bridge.”

The bridge connects Eagle Harbor to Copper Harbor via M-26.

The M-26 closure will be just west of the western entrance to Brockway Drive, about ten miles from Copper Harbor.

While construction is ongoing, travelers will need to take US-41 as a detour.

Some in Eagle Harbor have concerns because of this, such as tourism being driven from the town.

“I think the biggest impact is going to be people that live just on the other side of the bridge from Eagle Harbor,” said Eagle Harbor Township Supervisor Richard Probst. “If they need to bring their garbage to the solid waste facility, it’s an extra 30 miles that they have to drive around. Some of those people own businesses in the village here, so it will greatly impact them for that stretch of time.”

However, according to Probst, the residents of the area understand that construction needs to happen.

“We understand that it needs to be fixed, and hopefully it happens in a short amount of time,” added Probst. “They’re projecting a ten-week closure, and hopefully they can stick to that and won’t be any longer.”

MDOT says they aim to construct the bridge and reopen the route as quickly and safely as possible.

The bridge is planned to be completed by July.

