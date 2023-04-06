MDOT public meeting set to discuss M-35 rebuilding project in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to discuss the upcoming project to rebuild M-35 from east of Smith Street to the east branch of the Escanaba River in Gwinn.

There will be a short presentation at 2 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer period.

Work is expected to begin in May and be completed in October. During the project, traffic will be maintained using lane closures under traffic regulators and directional detours.

Who: MDOT staff and contractors, interested residents and business owners, and community stakeholders

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 2 p.m.

Where: Gwinn Clubhouse 165 N. Maple St. Gwinn, MI 49841

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: https://www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/Programs/Title-VI. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: MDOT, Forsyth Township and the Marquette County Road Commission plan to invest about $4.4 million rebuild .66 miles of M-35 from Smith Street to the east branch of the Escanaba River in Gwinn. Work includes asphalt reconstruction; concrete curb, gutter and sidewalk ramps; storm sewer; drainage repairs; bridge approaches; watermain; sanitary sewer; detour route improvements; and pavement markings.

Throughout work, project information will be posted on MDOT’s Mi Drive website, and will also be shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.