Mather Inn to undergo renovations

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mather Inn in Ishpeming may be undergoing renovations soon.

The Ishpeming City Council voted unanimously to adopt a Brownfield Plan to renovate portions of the Mather Inn.

The plan includes a $1.4 million parking structure with an elevator. Organizers estimate that the project will cost a total of $3.2 million and will create 10-12 part-time jobs with $250,000 in estimated annual wages.

The Ishpeming City Council also discussed potential funding from the Great Lakes Sports Commission at its meeting Wednesday.

The funding would go to the Parks and Recreation Commission for new equipment.

