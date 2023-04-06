Marquette Mountain Race Team, Great Lakes Ski Academy highlight successful season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two ski racing teams based at Marquette Mountain, Marquette Mountain Race Team (MMRT) and Great Lakes Ski Academy (GLSA), have wrapped up their 2022-2023 season.

According to a press release from one of the organizations, this year had the most athletes ever in both the hill-based team, MMRT and the nationally competitive part of the program, GLSA. Over 175 athletes participated in both programs this year.

GLSA had several racers who qualified for post-season national competitions.

Sam Dehlin, Anna Grzelak, Olivia Hutchins, and Olivia Lunseth qualified for the US Eastern HS Championships held at Mittersill, NH. All GLSA athletes visited the podium multiple times during the competition. Team Michigan beat out 11 other states to capture the overall team title.

Additionally, racers Sam Dehlin and Olivia Hutchins won overall Men’s and Women’s individual titles.

Olivia Hutchins and Sophie Skytta competed in the Rocky / Central Division Championships held at Winter Park, Colorado. Both athletes skied well, and Olivia Hutchins continued to ski at a very high level, finishing 7th in Giant Slalom and qualifying for the U16 National Championships which will take place at Mission Ridge, WA in April.

The Prater Cup is a combined U16 Rocky / Central competition held at Crested Butte, Colorado. Racers Brady Audette, Connor Henry, Benjamin Kuhl, Ava Stern and Lucy Stern qualified for this year’s competition representing GLSA.

Stella Dehlin, Lake Skytta and Nora Skytta competed in the U14 Rocky / Central Championships held at Vail Colorado. Dehlin was able to pull off a top ten finish in the Super G event.

The Central Finale was held at Ski Brule in Iron River, Michigan. Female GLSA athletes swept the podium with Sydney Kuhl winning the overall female championship. Sophie Coxon finished in second and Haley Provost captured third. In the boy’s division, Chase Dehlin and Ethan Dehlin skied well with both finishing in the top ten overall.

Athletes that have continued to ski with GLSA but now also ski for NMU traveled to Mammoth, California for the 2023 US Collegiate Ski and Snowboard National Championships.

The NMU Men’s and Women’s Alpine teams qualified for post-season competition and veteran GLSA athletes had strong performances in what was a shortened event due to heavy snowfall. Only the slalom competition was possible and athletes Aaron Grzelak, Ainsley Kirk and Brad Seaborg had top 15 finishes and were all named to the All-American rosters. The NMU Women finished 2nd in team competition with the Men finishing 3rd. Both Aaron Grzelak and Brad Seaborg qualified for the US Nationals held at Sun Valley, Idaho in early April.

Among other highlights at the national and college level:

United States Collegiate Ski Association (USCSA) National Championships at Mammoth Mountain

Individual Results

2023 USCSA Women’s National Champion - Reagan Olli, NMU

Podium Team Results

2023 USCSA Women’s Team National Champion Runners-up - Northern Michigan University women.

2023 USCSA Men’s Team National Champion 3rd place - Northern Michigan University men.

MMRT / GLSA is a not-for-profit organization whose goal is to help teach the love of ski racing to area youth. Athletes range in age from 6 to college age and can compete anywhere from local, regional, national, and even international competitions. No prior experience is needed to join, just a passion for skiing. For more information, visit www.skimmrt.org. Informative meetings and registration will be held in November of this upcoming fall for anyone with an interest in learning more about the program or for those who wish to register.

