Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates officially joins Marshfield Clinic Health System

IRON MOUNTAIN & MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A significant change to health care services in the Marquette area is complete.

Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA) and Marshfield Clinic Health System have finalized their affiliation agreement, Marshfield announced Thursday.

The move brings a prominent Marquette independent health care provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatric, and Neurological clinical services to the residents of the Upper Peninsula.

MIMPA and Marshfield Clinic Health System signed a Letter of intent in January and completed the closing process. Renamed the Marshfield Clinic Marquette Center, the clinic will collaborate with Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson to ensure the future of needed healthcare services in the Marquette region. The practice is located in the Peninsula Medical Center, 1414 W. Fair Ave. Suite 334.

“Marquette patients and area residents deserve access to excellent care,” said Amanda Shelast, President of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson, in a press release. “We are proud to support the continued delivery of these resources to the local community.”

The partnership will focus on continuing to deliver expert clinical care in the Marquette area while also exploring future growth of services within the region.

“The affiliation with Marshfield is a victory for our clinic and region,” said Dr. John Bartlett, in a press release. “We look forward to continued success in delivering personalized patient care and building our medical services through the support of Marshfield to provide the best care possible to our community.”

With the affiliation agreement, Marshfield will formally incorporate its care and operational support system into the Marquette Center. Integrating Marshfield’s team and resources will also enhance services, strengthening the exceptional care already provided.

Marquette Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates (MIMPA) includes:

• Susan V. Balmer, MD; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• John P. Bartlett, MD; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Rachael Bartlett, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Kaitlyn Joyce, DO; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Katherine King, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Kyle King, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Tonia Kroll, NP; Neurology

• Nicole Nolan, PA-C; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Liz Peppin, PA-C; Neurology

• Scott Poirier, PA-C; Neurology

• Roman Politi, MD; Neurology

• Cassie Sundberg, PA-C; Internal Medicine

• Nichol Trejo, NP; Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

• Alisha Wasilewski, PA-C; N

