Marquette Animal Clinic recommends updates to your pet’s flea and tick medication

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Veterinary Clinic wants to remind you that it might be time to upgrade your pet’s flea tick medication.

Staff said they have multiple new flea, tick and heartworm prevention medications that cost only $20 to $30 a month.

Clinic staff add that one of the medications is easy to apply. All you have to do is rub the medication under the dog’s shoulder blade.

Some flea and tick medications are taken orally in the form of a tablet.

Marquette Animal Clinic Veterinarian Dr. Edward G. Brauer III stated it’s important to stay on top of medication, especially here in the U.P.

Dr. Brauer III added that you should update your pet’s flea and tick medication.

“Lyme disease is a really common one here and that’s why we are recommending a good flea and tick product here and maybe even coupled with a Lyme vaccine to keep them protected from contracting that and getting very sick,” said Brauer. “Heartworm is another disease that is carried by mosquitoes that we recommend clients to go ahead and get their dog on when the mosquitoes do come out near springtime.”

The clinic said if you’re an animal parent and you do decide to put your pet on a heartworm preventative you will want to bring them in for a test.

