Lowe's gets yoopers ready for spring with SpringFest

Lowe's in Marquette
Lowe's in Marquette(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A home improvement store is helping people get ready for spring.

Lowe’s in Marquette is currently celebrating SpringFest. It’s an opportunity to stock up on all things spring. There are deals on things like lawnmowers, mulch, and patio furniture.

Lowe’s says lawnmowers are especially hot items this time of year.

“The snow’s going to be melting,” said Abbey Cameron, Lowe’s Hardware and Tools Department supervisor. “We are going to be getting our grass here soon, hopefully. Our lawnmowers went pretty quick last year, so we’re stocked up and ready to go this year.”

Lowe’s will also host a family-friendly Easter egg hunt with treats and opportunities for Easter-themed photos. The hunt will be this Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. SpringFest will continue until April 12.

