Jack’s Restaurant celebrates 80 years in business

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Jack’s Restaurant in Rapid River is turning 80 this year. Owners are celebrating all week long and getting the community involved.

There will be a cinnamon roll challenge where participants have 19 minutes and 43 seconds to eat a five-pound roll. Winners receive an $80 certificate to Jack’s. The contest is on May 13 from noon until 2 p.m.

More activities, like a dinner dance, will follow.

“We’re founded in 1943. Back in the day, I understood there were some dances like that going on at Jack’s so I thought we’d bring something back that was way back when,” said Bobbi Ryan, owner and operator at Jack’s Restaurant.

Jack’s Restaurant says they would not have made it this far without the community.

