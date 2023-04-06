Jack’s Restaurant celebrates 80 years in business

A giant cinnamon roll next to Jack's normal sized cinnamon roll.
A giant cinnamon roll next to Jack's normal sized cinnamon roll.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Jack’s Restaurant in Rapid River is turning 80 this year. Owners are celebrating all week long and getting the community involved.

There will be a cinnamon roll challenge where participants have 19 minutes and 43 seconds to eat a five-pound roll. Winners receive an $80 certificate to Jack’s. The contest is on May 13 from noon until 2 p.m.

More activities, like a dinner dance, will follow.

“We’re founded in 1943. Back in the day, I understood there were some dances like that going on at Jack’s so I thought we’d bring something back that was way back when,” said Bobbi Ryan, owner and operator at Jack’s Restaurant.

Jack’s Restaurant says they would not have made it this far without the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Area Schools asks staff member to resign following complaint
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children
Abby Peterson poses with her stained glass artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Self-taught stained glass artist is a top seller at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
storms
After morning wintry mix comes thunderstorms
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

Light to moderate snow, blowing snow in the northwest belts until wintry flakes, wind dwindle...
Blustery winds, lake effect snow before tapering off Friday
Michigan Department of Transportation logo
MDOT public meeting set to discuss M-35 rebuilding project in Gwinn
Lowe's in Marquette
Lowe’s gets yoopers ready for spring with SpringFest
The women leading Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union with the retiring president and CEO.
Women shine in leadership roles at Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union