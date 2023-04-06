Innovate Marquette SmartZone continues to foster growth for new ideas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone is highlighting the work it’s done over the past year.

In the last year, Innovate Marquette said it has vetted 107 entrepreneur ideas and served 111 clients. That work has retained 139 job opportunities and invested $341,000 in direct client services to benefit clients and the regional economy. Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO Joe Thiel said it is key to invest in outdoor ideas for the U.P.

“We have a vast resource here for entrepreneurs in the outdoor innovation space who are creating innovative products to help people recreate more efficiently,” Thiel said. “The second is sustainable technologies about creating technologies that are sustainable for our earth, for our future, for our businesses.”

Start-ups like Myconaut partnered with Innovate Marquette to create environmental solutions using fungi. Co-Founder Ryan Iacovacci said Innovate Marquette has been a vital resource to accelerate growth.

“Without the connections that the SmartZone has laid out, it would have been much more difficult for us,” Iacovacci said. “We would have taken multiple years instead of a year. We’ve been able to do an incredible amount of connection and just legitimizing an idea validation.”

VirsaQuest founder Henry Westlind said he learned a variety of skills when it came to his idea.

“Definitely focusing on the patentability of your project and how important that is to protecting your intellectual property,” Westlind said. “So you have a unique space in the market for a duration of time where you can excel.”

Both Iacovacci and Westlind said if you have an idea, Innovate Marquette is a great place to get that idea off the ground.

