Historic Calumet building to be renovated, house cooperative market

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Frozen Farms, a cooperative owned market specializing in ethically raised meats and local goods, will be expanding into a new home thanks to a recent investment in one of downtown Calumet’s historic buildings.

MCP Properties, LLC is planning to renovate the vacant building, located at 322 5th St., into a mixed-use development. When completed, the project will include commercial space that will be leased to the cooperative.

The second story will contain two residential apartments.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $737,778 and create two full-time jobs as well as retain three full-time jobs, supported by a $324,000 Michigan Community Revitalization Program (CRP) performance-based grant.

In addition to activating 2,850 square feet of long-vacant, blighted space, the project will bring much-needed housing and an additional grocery option to the community.

The project will bring new density and walkability to downtown Calumet and will act as a catalyst for additional investment in the area. The Calumet Downtown Development Authority is contributing $5,000 toward project costs.

“The MEDC Community Revitalization Program continues to help us make a difference in bringing back Calumet one building at a time,” said Jeff Ratcliffe, executive director of the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance.

“This project will return some original character to a blighted, historic building that was removed decades ago, add badly needed middle market housing, and support the expansion of a thriving downtown business,” added Ratcliffe.

Frozen Farms is currently occupying a storefront at 320 5th St. in downtown Calumet.

