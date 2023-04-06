Great Lakes Recovery Centers open registration for annual run

Great Lakes Recovery Center in Ishpeming(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration for the upcoming Run for Recovery this July is now open.

The Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) will host various running and walking events in Marquette, L’Anse and Sault Ste. Marie. Money raised from the runs will go toward the compassionate care fund which helps cover the costs of care for some individuals. Community relations and marketing director Amy Poirier said there will be plenty to do when the race starts.

“It’s really nice,” Poirier said. “We’re hopefully going to have a speaker that will be in Marquette. But they will be virtual in the other two locations. We’re still working on how that’s going to work, but we’re pretty confident that we can make it happen.”

You can sign up for the Run for Recovery race here.

