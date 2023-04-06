Feeding America to distribute in Menominee County Thursday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
WILSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food to residents in Menominee County.

The pantry will be located at the Hannahville Community Center, located at W484 Casino Lane, in Wilson. Distribution of items will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central time. Unlike past food pantry distribution events, this is a walk-up event to receive your food, and other items.

