Easter Craft Show coming to the Westwood Mall

A stuffed Easter Bunny waits for the Easter Craft Show at the Westwood Mall
A stuffed Easter Bunny waits for the Easter Craft Show at the Westwood Mall(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An opportunity to pick up last-minute Easter gifts is coming to Marquette this weekend.

There will be an Easter Craft Show at the Westwood Mall. Over 60 vendors will sell everything from Easter gifts and crafts to jewelry and treats.

Organizers say a special guest who’s joining the show is sure to draw a crowd.

“The Easter Bunny will be joining us from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Addie Carriere, Easter Craft Show coordinator. “It’ll be good for kids and families to come out to the mall. It’ll bring a lot more traffic to the mall.”

The Easter Craft Show will be at the Westwood Mall this Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Area Schools asks staff member to resign following complaint
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children
Abby Peterson poses with her stained glass artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Self-taught stained glass artist is a top seller at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
storms
After morning wintry mix comes thunderstorms
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

Great Lakes Recovery Center in Ishpeming
Great Lakes Recovery Centers open registration for annual run
Chocolay Lions Club annual Easter hunt is Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Chocolay Lions Club gears up for Easter egg hunt
The clinic offers applied behavior analysis which provides therapy to individuals with autism...
NMU BEAR Center moves to new location
According to the CDC about 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
Autism Acceptance Month highlights inclusion
The Dickinson County Road Commission received the C.R.A IMPRESS Award for their work on the CR...
Dickinson County Road Commission receives CRA IMPRESS Award