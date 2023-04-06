Easter Craft Show coming to the Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An opportunity to pick up last-minute Easter gifts is coming to Marquette this weekend.

There will be an Easter Craft Show at the Westwood Mall. Over 60 vendors will sell everything from Easter gifts and crafts to jewelry and treats.

Organizers say a special guest who’s joining the show is sure to draw a crowd.

“The Easter Bunny will be joining us from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Addie Carriere, Easter Craft Show coordinator. “It’ll be good for kids and families to come out to the mall. It’ll bring a lot more traffic to the mall.”

The Easter Craft Show will be at the Westwood Mall this Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

