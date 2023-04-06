Dickinson County Road Commission receives CRA IMPRESS Award

The Dickinson County Road Commission received the C.R.A IMPRESS Award for their work on the CR...
The Dickinson County Road Commission received the C.R.A IMPRESS Award for their work on the CR 573 bridge.(n/a)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Road Commission received the C.R.A IMPRESS Award for their work on the CR 573 bridge.

It all started with logging trucks having to go through downtown Norway due to a lack of load bearing capacity on the bridge. Dickinson County Road Commission engineer, Lance Malburg, said funding for roads in the U.P. is hard to come by, so by adding shear studs rather than rebuilding, they were able to save time and money.

“The key is trying to be innovative,” said Malburg. “We’re trying to look for better ways to do things all the time. We’re losing the old mantra ‘we’ve always done it this way’. That’s just not doing it in this day and age. We’ve got problems because we’ve always done this.”

Malburg was also awarded Rural Engineer of the Year for his work on the bridge.

