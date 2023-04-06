Crowdfunding campaign launches to add accessibility for all to LaCombe Field

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee, Negaunee Little League, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) are crowdfunding for updates to LaCombe Field.

The goal is to allow spectators to have universal access to the field, stands, concessions, bathrooms, and dugouts with ease, making the field accessible to all.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by June 3, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program. For project details and to donate, please visit: patronicity.com/lacombe.

“This project will allow for Lacombe Field to become a truly public space accessible to all who want to enjoy a ballgame,” said MEDC Executive Vice President of Economic Development Incentives Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project to complete the space through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

Lacombe Field is used by not only the Negaunee Little League but other community events including the Renee Thomas Memorial Tournament, Iron Range Women’s League, the Old Timers game, the Co-Ed League, and the Alumni Softball Tournament.

“The city of Negaunee has been working to construct spaces that are inclusive to all residents and visitors. This project will be funded in part by a $50,000 MEDC PSCP grant if the crowdfunding goal is achieved, this project would not be possible without the support of the MEDC and crowdfunding support,” said Negaunee Planning and Zoning Administrator David Nelson. “The city of Negaunee encourages all residents both past and present, Negaunee School Alumni, area businesses, visitors, and utilizers of LaCombe Field to donate to this campaign to make the field Universally Accessible to all. Thank you all for your continued support of all things Negaunee.”

The Public Spaces Community Places initiative started in 2014 with MEDC providing matched funding of up to $50,000 for community improvement projects throughout Michigan. As of March 31, 2023, MEDC has provided more than $11.3 million in matching grants. Since the launch of the program, 342 projects have been successful in reaching their goal, with more than $13 million raised from 65,253 individual donors. Communities have a 97 percent success rate in achieving their goals and earning matching funds.

