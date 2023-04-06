Copper Country Community Arts Center to host mixed media ‘Seeking Balance’ exhibit

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Art Center will be hosting a new art exhibit starting on Thursday.

The exhibit, ‘Seeking Balance’, is made up of works created by Michigan Technological University Associate Chemistry Professor Lynn Mazzoleni.

She created every painting in the exhibit within the last year and a half but has been painting for several years.

“I think the primary inspiration has to do with a desire for feminine expression,” said Mazzoleni. “And what I mean by that is really expressing a different side of myself that I don’t normally get to express in my scientific roles. It’s partly also coupled with the notion of becoming a new mom recently, and just really thinking about the kind of world that I want her to live in.”

Many of the exhibit pieces use more than one art medium, referred to as mixed media paintings. These mediums include charcoal, collage, and oil.

Mazzoleni says she was interested in expressing abstract ideas in her work for both freedom and feminine empowerment and expression.

“There are many things that I’ve been able to learn about myself through the art-making process,” added Mazzoleni. “And I’m really grateful for having the opportunity not only to learn more about art and to refine my skills over the last few years but also to exhibit the work.”

An opening reception will be held at the center from 6 to 7:30 Thursday evening. Refreshments will be served.

The exhibit will be available until April 29. For more information, check out the CCCAC’s website by clicking here.

