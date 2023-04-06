Chocolay Lions Club gears up for Easter egg hunt

Chocolay Lions Club annual Easter hunt is Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Chocolay Lions Club annual Easter hunt is Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.(n/a)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Lions Club is gearing up for their 21st annual Easter egg hunt.

The eggs are hidden in the field of the Silver Creek Church. The kids return their eggs to the trailer where they receive a pre-made bag of goodies. Special golden eggs with the Lions Club logo on it will grant the finder special prizes in addition to the pre-made bag.

Chocolay Lions Club president Pete LaRue said this is an event for everyone.

“We just have a good time,” said LaRue. “The biggest thing is it’s for the kids. You know, I always tell people, the older people come and see, just because you’re older and you don’t have any kids, when you come there, you become a kid again because you see that.”

The Easter egg hunt is Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. The Chocolay Lions Club would also like to encourage people to consider joining their ranks.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Area Schools asks staff member to resign following complaint
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children
Abby Peterson poses with her stained glass artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Self-taught stained glass artist is a top seller at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
storms
After morning wintry mix comes thunderstorms
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

Great Lakes Recovery Center in Ishpeming
Great Lakes Recovery Centers open registration for annual run
The clinic offers applied behavior analysis which provides therapy to individuals with autism...
NMU BEAR Center moves to new location
According to the CDC about 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
Autism Acceptance Month highlights inclusion
The Dickinson County Road Commission received the C.R.A IMPRESS Award for their work on the CR...
Dickinson County Road Commission receives CRA IMPRESS Award