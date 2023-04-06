Chocolay Lions Club gears up for Easter egg hunt

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Lions Club is gearing up for their 21st annual Easter egg hunt.

The eggs are hidden in the field of the Silver Creek Church. The kids return their eggs to the trailer where they receive a pre-made bag of goodies. Special golden eggs with the Lions Club logo on it will grant the finder special prizes in addition to the pre-made bag.

Chocolay Lions Club president Pete LaRue said this is an event for everyone.

“We just have a good time,” said LaRue. “The biggest thing is it’s for the kids. You know, I always tell people, the older people come and see, just because you’re older and you don’t have any kids, when you come there, you become a kid again because you see that.”

The Easter egg hunt is Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. The Chocolay Lions Club would also like to encourage people to consider joining their ranks.

