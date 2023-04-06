Blustery winds, lake effect snow before tapering off Friday

Light to moderate snow, blowing snow in the northwest belts until wintry flakes, wind dwindle Friday.
Light to moderate snow, blowing snow in the northwest belts until wintry flakes, wind dwindle...
Light to moderate snow, blowing snow in the northwest belts until wintry flakes, wind dwindle Friday.(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

View NWS alerts HERE.

A stiff and cold northwesterly wind persists Thursday, steering in a wintry chill overnight and light to moderate lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts.

Clearing of the snow and clouds take over Friday to set off a gradual warming trend into the Easter holiday weekend. Few disturbances in the flow brush the U.P. with snow showers early Saturday and later Sunday -- with periods of sunshine in-between.

The warmup ensues next week, with high temps climbing over 60 degrees for some Upper Michigan areas towards Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts; snow gradually diminishes west to east into Friday morning.

>Lows: 0s/20 (colder interior west/central)

Friday: Lake effect snow east early then mostly sunny in the daytime; increasing clouds and few snow showers late

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then becoming mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 30s/40s

Sunday, Easter: Mix of sunshine and pop-up rain/snow showers in the afternoon; seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 60/70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers late; warm and breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Area Schools asks staff member to resign following complaint
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children
Abby Peterson poses with her stained glass artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Self-taught stained glass artist is a top seller at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
storms
After morning wintry mix comes thunderstorms
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

wind
Windy day followed by a gradual warming trend
wind
Windy day followed by a gradual warm up
Messy mix moves out, but cold wind and lake effect snow roll in Thursday
Impact showers taper off, but stiff wind steers in return of lake effect snow Thursday.
Messy mix moves out, but cold wind and lake effect snow roll in Thursday