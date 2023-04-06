Blustery winds, lake effect snow before tapering off Friday
Light to moderate snow, blowing snow in the northwest belts until wintry flakes, wind dwindle Friday.
A stiff and cold northwesterly wind persists Thursday, steering in a wintry chill overnight and light to moderate lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts.
Clearing of the snow and clouds take over Friday to set off a gradual warming trend into the Easter holiday weekend. Few disturbances in the flow brush the U.P. with snow showers early Saturday and later Sunday -- with periods of sunshine in-between.
The warmup ensues next week, with high temps climbing over 60 degrees for some Upper Michigan areas towards Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts; snow gradually diminishes west to east into Friday morning.
>Lows: 0s/20 (colder interior west/central)
Friday: Lake effect snow east early then mostly sunny in the daytime; increasing clouds and few snow showers late
>Highs: 30s/40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then becoming mostly sunny; mild
>Highs: 30s/40s
Sunday, Easter: Mix of sunshine and pop-up rain/snow showers in the afternoon; seasonably warm
>Highs: 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm
>Highs: 50s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: 60/70
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: 60s/70
Thursday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers late; warm and breezy
>Highs: 60s/70
