Blustery winds, lake effect snow before tapering off Friday

A stiff and cold northwesterly wind persists Thursday, steering in a wintry chill overnight and light to moderate lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts.

Clearing of the snow and clouds take over Friday to set off a gradual warming trend into the Easter holiday weekend. Few disturbances in the flow brush the U.P. with snow showers early Saturday and later Sunday -- with periods of sunshine in-between.

The warmup ensues next week, with high temps climbing over 60 degrees for some Upper Michigan areas towards Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts; snow gradually diminishes west to east into Friday morning.

>Lows: 0s/20 (colder interior west/central)

Friday: Lake effect snow east early then mostly sunny in the daytime; increasing clouds and few snow showers late

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then becoming mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 30s/40s

Sunday, Easter: Mix of sunshine and pop-up rain/snow showers in the afternoon; seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 60/70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers late; warm and breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

