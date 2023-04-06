Bethel Baptist Church hosts sunrise Easter service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Bethel Baptist Church is hosting a sunrise Easter service at Picnic Rocks Park in Marquette.

Starting at 6:45 a.m., participants will have the opportunity to spend Easter morning in the park. The Bethel Baptist pastor says the goal of this service is to put people into the perspective of those who experienced Jesus rise for the first time and to view scriptures with that mindset.

“Sort of have an outdoor experience with what the ladies who showed up at Jesus’ tomb would’ve experienced,” said Brock Youngren, Bethel Baptist Church lead pastor. “And that was showing up before the sun was up and then experiencing, for them, the first-time resurrection of Christ. [For us it’s] as we celebrate the resurrection of Christ as the sun is rising to picture as Jesus rose from the tomb.”

Pastor Brock says anyone who is wondering about the resurrection is welcome to join in the service. The service will be held at 6:45 a.m. Easter morning at Picnic Rocks Park in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.