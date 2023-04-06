Autism Acceptance Month highlights inclusion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April is Autism Acceptance month which is a time focused on highlighting ways to include kids and adults with autism in everyday life.

Emmye Wiig of Negaunee has a 9-year-old child with autism. She says local resources have been extremely helpful.

“I don’t even want to think about where we would be if it wasn’t for behavior therapy and the ECSE (Early Childhood Special Education) program,” Wiig said. “Starting early and not waiting no matter what you think something might be that is beside the point it is about taking care of the problem at hand if that is ever the question.”

According to the CDC about 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. That is why Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) Autism Spectrum Consultant Barb Potts says this month is important to recognize.

“Autism awareness month is about promoting inclusion, understanding acceptance of those who are neurodivergent and with the growth in numbers that is even more important now a days,” Potts said.

MARESA works with schools and local agencies in its two counties to provide them with resources.

“Occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech and language therapy, that can also include some behavior support if that is necessary, social skills training,” Potts said. “We can support with a variety of training for local teachers, families, our first responders in the area.”

Wiig says we all have something to think about this month and all year.

“An autistic individual is just like everyone else and deserves a place in this and a place of value in this world and thinking about how they can help make that happen,” Wiig said.

If you are interested in learning more about the resources at MARESA visit its website to learn more.

