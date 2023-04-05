Velodrome Coffee Company to host 420 Bash and Latte Art Throwdown

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. coffee shop is celebrating 4/20 with a bash.

Velodrome Coffee Company is teaming up with Melo Cannabis to host a Latte Art Throwdown. Baristas will steam their own milk and pour it into provided cups. The cup size will change with each round. Pours will be adjudicated on contrast, symmetry, and complexity by a panel of judges. Buy-in is $5 for each competitor and the winner will take it all home.

If you’d like to celebrate 4/20 with the coffee shop but don’t want to participate in the Latte Art Throwdown, you’re in luck. There will also be a 420 Bash with live music, a screening of Reefer Madness, and exclusive deals next door at Melo.

Organizers say the event will bring people together.

“I think this event is just bringing a lot of different people together,” said Brice Sturmer, Velodrome Coffee Company owner and Melo Cannabis co-owner. “I think as a culture we just try to enjoy things and that’s something we try to highlight here at Velodrome, enjoying a great craft beverage.”

The 420 Bash and Latte Art Throwdown will be at Velodrome Coffee Company’s Ishpeming location at 4:20 p.m. on April 20. Music and Reefer Madness will start at 7 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge.

