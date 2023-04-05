The UPside - Julie Shaw

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Not everyone is willing to give up a higher paying jobs to work for non-profits so they can spend their time helping others, but a Marquette county resident has spent a career doing that.

Julie Shaw serves as the Executive Director of UP Superior Alliance for Independent Living or SAIL, serving individuals with disabilities and their families across Upper Michigan. Previously, she spent time working in special education, helping youth feel successful in their academics. She worked with senior citizens, helping them live in their homes, and find meaningful programing for them to attend. What led her to sail was her passion for serving others. Julie is known around sail for going above and beyond to help SAIL consumers and the staff.

In addition to Julie’s work at sail she spent 12 years on the Gwinn schoolboard, and is now in her second term on the MARESA board. She’s spent 11 years on the Upper Great lakes Family Health Center board, and has served on the board for St. Vincent de Paul. Julie has helped support a Gwinn food pantry, fundraised for a free Christmas day dinner in Gwinn, even delivering the dinners. She helps and supports other community minded events as well. With everything she does, Julie Shaw is more than deserving to be named this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

