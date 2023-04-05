Upper Michigan Today celebrates one year on-air

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - April 4 marked Upper Michigan Today’s one-year anniversary.

When the show first started last year, hosts Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon had no idea what would come of it.

Since then, they’ve won a Michigan Association of Broadcasters Award, highlighted what’s new in the community, tried many new things, went LIVE at over 40 locations and so much more.

To kick off the celebration episode, Elizabeth and Tia say thank you to YOU for your support over the last year before Tia quizzes Elizabeth on her UMT knowledge.

Tia quizzes Elizabeth on her Upper Michigan Today knowledge.

News Director Andrew LaCombe and Assistant News Director Catherine Lightfoot join to look back at favorite memories.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at highlights from its first year on air.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look back at moments from its first year on air.

Finally, they give an extra special thank you to Maria Virch, Upper Michigan Today’s technical director.

Without Maria, Upper Michigan Today wouldn’t happen!

Thank you, Maria!

Tia and Elizabeth say thank you to Maria, the person who makes Upper Michigan Today happen.

What’s next in year two?

Tune into Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP to find out...

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.