Spruce up your spring wardrobe and get in the summer spirit with live music at Fancy Free

Fancy Free is hosting live music while you shop, be sure to stop by and join in on a jam session
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fancy Free is a curated resale pop-up shop located right across from Black Rocks at 131 E. Michigan Street. They recently extended their hours; Tuesday to Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday from 10:00 to 6:00 P.M.

Be sure to follow Fancy Free on Instagram to stay up to date on all of their products, live events, and more.

The owner of Fancy Free, Greta Hillstrom and Fancy Freak band member Evan Zimmerman joined Pavlina Osta in studio to talk about their upcoming live music events.

