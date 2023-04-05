Self-taught stained glass artist is a top seller at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
Check out Goldthread Glass at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Downtown Marquette
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at stained glass artwork from one of the top sellers at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.
Since Amelia’s opened in October 2021, Abby Peterson has been selling her brand Goldthread Glass at the Downtown Marquette shop.
Some of her pieces are one-of-a-kind, but she makes sure to keep her shelf stocked with her best sellers, like the ore dock window hanging.
Peterson is completely self-taught and says there are plenty of resources online for those who are looking to make stained glass art.
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.