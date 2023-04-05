Self-taught stained glass artist is a top seller at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique

Check out Goldthread Glass at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Downtown Marquette
Abby Peterson poses with her stained glass artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Abby Peterson poses with her stained glass artwork at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.(wluc)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at stained glass artwork from one of the top sellers at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

Since Amelia’s opened in October 2021, Abby Peterson has been selling her brand Goldthread Glass at the Downtown Marquette shop.

Some of her pieces are one-of-a-kind, but she makes sure to keep her shelf stocked with her best sellers, like the ore dock window hanging.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to artist Abby Peterson about her stained glass work at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Peterson is completely self-taught and says there are plenty of resources online for those who are looking to make stained glass art.

Artist Abby Peterson talks about her process of creating stained glass art for Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
Early rendering of the disc golf course
UP Disc Golf Association to build Buck Buchanan Memorial Disc Golf Course
storm
Spring storm will bring wintry mixture & ice concerns
NWS alerts in effect as a midweek storm rolls in with accumulating snow and ice, powerful winds.
Crippling storm brings rounds of snow and ice, t-storms, gusty winds through Wednesday

Latest News

FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children
Evan Zimmerman and Greta Hillstrom join Pavlina Osta in studio
Spruce up your spring wardrobe and get in the summer spirit with live music at Fancy Free
Artist Abby Peterson shows off one of her stained glass window hangings.
Goldthread Glass at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique
TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to artist Abby Peterson about her stained glass work at Amelia's Craft...
Goldthread Glass at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique