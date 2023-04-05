Self-taught stained glass artist is a top seller at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at stained glass artwork from one of the top sellers at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

Since Amelia’s opened in October 2021, Abby Peterson has been selling her brand Goldthread Glass at the Downtown Marquette shop.

Some of her pieces are one-of-a-kind, but she makes sure to keep her shelf stocked with her best sellers, like the ore dock window hanging.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to artist Abby Peterson about her stained glass work at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Peterson is completely self-taught and says there are plenty of resources online for those who are looking to make stained glass art.

Artist Abby Peterson talks about her process of creating stained glass art for Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

